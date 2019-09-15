Sawyer releases statement regarding controversial tweets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayoral Candidate Tami Sawyer released a statement regarding old tweets she made after questions began to surface.
WMC uncovered multiple controversial tweets concerning the LGTBQ community, police and white babies.
Sawyer released the lengthy statement online Saturday evening, offering an apology for some of her tweets.
“The tweets you see from that time are buried. Some of them, I’m not going to apologize for: they were jokes that didn’t land, or things that, right now, are being taken wildly out of context to make me seem like I’m a drunk, or a drunk driver, or somebody that I wasn’t — even then,” said Sawyer.
This comes just after Sawyer took to Twitter on Friday acknowledging the surfacing of the tweets.
Sawyer’s full statement can be read here.
