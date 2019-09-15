2019 Southern Heritage Classic ends with the feeling of tradition in the air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The action at Tiger Lane is winding down after a historic Southern Heritage Classic. This year the event celebrated it’s 30th year and this tradition was the highlight of the event.
For three decades Jackson State and Tennessee State alumni and fans have come from all over the nation to dance on Tiger Lane and enjoy the festivities.
“It’s a wonderful experience. It’s so good to see so many people out to celebrate this weekend it’s a good football rivalry,” said TSU Alumni Michael Hurst.
There’s a lot to love about the Southern Heritage Classic.
“The food, the camaraderie, the hospitality, tailgating!” said JSU Alumni Jimi Monix-Dyson.
After 30 years, the classic has proven the event is much more than just a football game with food, and dancing.
“It means a time for friends, family, new friends, new family members to get together, to fellowship to have a good time,” said Hurst.
That tradition is especially impressive for the Monix family where 8 of 10 siblings have all gone to Jackson State University dating back to the 70′s.
“It’s a full fledged family tradition. This is not just a football game for us. This is all about family legacy,” said Monix.
The founder of the Southern Heritage Classic, Fred Jones agrees that he built this weekend with the vision of family tradition for years to come.
“It’s all about family. Where something that you can take the football game as the anchor, halftime with the bands and build things around it that the family can enjoy,” said Jones.
And even though the football game is the reason the Southern Heritage Classic happens every year, it’s the family tradition is why the Southern Heritage Classic has been so successful for 30 years and counting.
Fans who came from far away to be here for this game, and the founder of the classic tell me they plan to continue this tradition for many more years to come.
This year’s classic ended with the JSU Tigers taking home the win with a score of 49 to 44 against the TSU Tigers.
