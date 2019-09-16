Antonio Brown accuser to meet with NFL Monday

(WMC) - The Memphis woman accusing wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape is expected to meet with the NFL on Monday.
The meeting comes one day after Brown made his season debut with the New England Patriots.
Britney Taylor, a Memphis native, filed the lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday. She says Brown raped and sexually assaulted her while she was his trainer.
Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Taylor and Brown had been in settlement talks in the months leading up to the lawsuit.
Taylor said she's been speaking out about the allegations, because doing so "removes the shame."
Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.” He said his client plans to countersue.
The Patriots said they are aware of the lawsuit and are taking the allegations seriously.
