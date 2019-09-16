Brissett spoils Titans’ opener, rallying Colts to 19-17 win

Vinatieri has missed an extra point in consecutive games to start the season. A week ago, the NFL's career scoring leader missed an extra point and a pair of field goals in the same game for the first time in his career. With a chance to put the Colts up 14-7 midway through the second quarter, the 46-year-old Vinatieri pulled the extra point wide left. After the go-ahead TD, Vinatieri clanked the extra point off the right upright.