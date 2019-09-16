Ian Rapoport: Drew Brees has torn ligament; out at least 6 weeks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and will require surgery, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport tweeted Monday morning that Brees will now decide who is doing the surgery and what procedure he’ll do. The injury occurred in Sunday’s loss to the Rams as Brees’ throwing hand collided with Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s hand as Donald tried to bat down a pass attempt.
Brees has only missed one game due to injury during his time in New Orleans, a 2015 contest at Carolina which saw the veteran quarterback sidelined by a bruised rotator cuff.
Teddy Bridgewater filled in for Brees Sunday, completing 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards. Bridgewater started the 2018 season finale as the majority of starters were rested. Prior to that, his last meaningful playing time was in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings.
Sean Payton is expected to speak with the media Monday.
