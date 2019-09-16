Man accused of threatening Cooper Young Festival volunteer, later arrested for gun and drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man for gun and drug possession Saturday after they say he threatened a volunteer at the Cooper Young Festival.
A police affidavit says the volunteer flagged down a Memphis Fire Department employee after the man made threats near Cooper Street and Felix Avenue. The volunteer said he told the man to turn his car around because the street was closed for the festival, but the man became irate, yelled profanities and said “I’m packing...I’m gonna take care of you” before gesturing inside the car.
The volunteer told police he feared for his life and backed away. As the MFD employee radioed police, an officer in the area spotted the vehicle -- a black Toyota Corolla -- driving in reverse on Felix.
The affidavit says the officer turned on his lights and the car pulled into a driveway. The officer ordered the driver out of the car.
The affidavit says the driver -- 22-year-old Donte Hall -- was irate and yelling. Officers determined Hall didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He and his two passengers were detained.
According to the affidavit, officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and spotted a handgun in the backseat floorboard. The weapon was loaded with one round in the chamber and 15 in the magazine.
Police say nobody in the car had a valid handgun carry permit. Officers determined the gun was stolen in November 2018 during a home burglary.
Police searched vehicle and say they found baggies with a green leafy substance in center console. It later tested positive for marijuana.
According to the affidavit, Hall admitted the gun and marijuana were his.
Hall was arrested for assault, property theft, unlawful weapon possession, marijuana possession, no driver’s license and improper backing. He was booked into jail on $2,000 bond but has since been released.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.