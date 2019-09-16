Man charged with killing woman, infant due in court Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a woman and her infant son in Shelby County will face a judge for the first time Monday.
Enoch Zarceno-Turner, 25, is charged in connection to the murders. He’s also accused of setting the house on fire with the victims inside.
Investigators said a relative discovered the bodies of 32-year-old Heather Cook and her four-month-old son Bentley inside the home, each with multiple stab wounds.
Investigators soon determined someone killed them and set the house on fire deliberately.
Zarceno-Turner faces two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson.
Investigators said Heather Cook's sister told them Cook and Zarceno-Turner were arguing recently over custody of Bentley.
Investigators said Zarceno-Turner admitted to going to the home, entering through the back window. They said he told them he found the two already dead and left without calling police.
Records show no criminal history for Zarceno-Turner prior to this case--only an arrest for a traffic violation.
