Man wanted in Tunica homicide investigation

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man suspected of the shooting death of a Mississippi man on Sunday.
According to TCSO, 24-year-old Marquis Lane is wanted for murder after allegedly shooting 40-year-old James Payno. Officials say Payno died on the scene of the incident.
Lane is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows information about Lane’s location or information involving this case should contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.
