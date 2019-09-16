More unseasonably hot and dry weather this week

Plenty of sunshine to start the week with highs today hitting the mid to upper 90s again by the afternoon. It will feel like 100-102. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 75.
REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern keeping us hot and dry with very low rain chances. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s along with lows in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. The humidity will fluctuate through the week but most days the heat index will be near 100. There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but most areas will remain dry and it will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low 70s. On Sunday a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the low 70s.
HURRICANE HUMBERTO: Humberto is now a hurricane with 85 mph winds as of early Monday morning. Latest forecast models continue to push Humberto further away from mainland United States. There is no threat to the U.S. East Coast but Bermuda may see a few effects as the storm tracks nearby the island by Thursday morning.
