Police investigate baby’s death at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a baby who died Monday at a local hotel.
Memphis Police Department tweeted information saying the mother found her child unconscious before calling an ambulance. The mother called around 10:29 a.m. advising that her 1-year-old son was not breathing.
Officers responded to the Extended Stay America where the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD says the cause of the child’s death is undetermined.
No further information is available at this time.
