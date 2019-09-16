Summer heat continues to dominate our forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will stay well above average for much of this week and afternoon highs will be close to record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will increase only slightly by the end of the week but temperatures will still remain warm.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 97.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North 5 mph. High: 97.
THIS WEEK: High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern keeping us hot and dry and very low rain chances. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s along with lows in the low to middle 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high in the middle to upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The humidity will fluctuate through the week but most days the heat index will be near 100. There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but even then most will remain dry and it will be partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
Next Weekend: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy along with a slight shower chance both Saturday & Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO: Humberto is now a hurricane with 85 mph winds as of early Monday morning. Latest forecast models continue to push Humberto further away from mainland United States. There is no threat to the U.S. East Coast but Bermuda may see a few effects as the storm tracks nearby the island by Thursday morning.
