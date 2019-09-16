Vols finally get 1st win with 45-0 blowout of Chattanooga

Chattanooga: The Mocs made far too many mistakes to have a chance of competing with a Southeastern Conference team. The early blocked punt and interception enabled Tennessee to build its 21-0 lead. Chattanooga punter Colin Brewer also mishandled a snap early in the third quarter to set up another Tennessee touchdown. An offensive pass interference penalty wiped out Chattanooga's only touchdown. The Mocs reached the red zone on three separate drives, but they committed turnovers on two of those series and lost the ball on downs the other time.