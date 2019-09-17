The Choice Bus begins visits to schools around the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All aboard the Choice Bus! Mid-South students were given a choice Tuesday as the Choice Bus rolled into Memphis to provide four days of life lessons.
The bus designed as half classroom, half prison cell made its first stop at Bellevue Middle School.
The bus is an educational tool of The Mattie C. Stewart Foundation that provides students with a vivid comparison to help teach kids the importance of education and the value of self-respect.
Students also got an eye-opening look at what life is like behind bars and a lesson in financial literacy.
The Choice Bus will make several more stops in Memphis this week.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.