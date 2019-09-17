City council looks to allow police to enforce hands-free law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council will consider an ordinance to allow police to ticket drivers for not following Tennessee's new hands-free law.
The law went into effect two months ago, but Memphis police said they're unable to enforce it until the city acts.
The hands-free law prevents drivers from holding a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body while driving. Fines range from $50 to $200.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and Shelby County deputies have been able to enforce the law, as have police departments in Germantown, Millington, and others.
But Memphis police are restricted; there must be a city ordinance in place that mirrors the state law before they can enforce it.
Mayor Jim Strickland said he'd like to see that process change, like it did in Nashville, so that when a state law takes effect, it automatically becomes something Memphis can enforce.
City council will discuss the hands-free law Tuesday.
