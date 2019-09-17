Deputies resume search for Taquila Hayes in area of her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have returned to the home of missing Cordova mother Taquila Hayes.
Hayes has not been seen since May 21. Despite this, her family did not report her missing until August.
Hayes’ mother told WMC Action News 5 in August that she believes her daughter is dead and was killed by her husband.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has not made a link to Hayes being dead.
SCSO has dispatched 60 employees to conduct a search on the ground, hoping to find new clues of how and why she disappeared.
They are searching the area around her home, including along the street and in the woods.
Lt. Anthony Buckner said they have volunteers and search dogs out looking for any clues.
Buckner said they don’t have any information or tips to suggest they’d find new evidence, but they don’t want to leave any stone unturned in their search.
“We want to do our due diligence in covering every angle of this investigation,” Buckner said.
Buckner also reiterated that they do not have any information to suggest Hayes’ case is anything more than a missing person case.
If you know anything about Hayes' disappearance, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or SCSO at 901-222-5600.
