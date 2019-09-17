Ermco to invest $12M in new facility

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - After 15 years in West Tennessee, an electrical installation company is investing millions into its headquarters.
Tuesday, local and state officials celebrated Ermco moving into the 220,000 square foot facility in Dyersburg with $12 million in private investment and the creation of 150 new jobs.
Gov. Bill Lee says this business expansion is an example of his focus on development in rural Tennessee.
“Every Tennessean regardless of where they choose to live ought to have access to opportunity and that’s why we need to strengthen our rural communities," said Lee.
Ermco builds and distributes transformers and parts for transformers. The company was deciding between expanding in Arkansas or Tennessee and chose the volunteer state and Dyersburg because of a strong work force.
“We are finding it more difficult to find suitable employees at our previous location in Arkansas and we’ve had great luck here in Dyersburg," said Ermco President and CEO Bill Reffert.
Ermco already owns four other facilities in Dyersburg and employs hundreds of people. Locals say the company is the backbone for the area.
“I talk to employees and they’ve got kids in college so I know that Ermco is able to provide that and that’s really important," said Reffert.
He says more expansion could come in the near future.
“Just finished the best month we’ve ever had so the sky’s the limit as they say,” said Lee.
Ermco is hiring now for their new Dyersburg facility.
