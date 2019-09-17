Former Warren County corrections officers charged with tampering in death investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former Warren County Jail corrections officers are sitting in jail after being charged with tampering governmental records, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The charges are the result of an investigation involving an inmate death that occurred in the Warren County Jail on Jan. 14. During the death investigation, agents uncovered information confirming , 23-year-old Zechariah Clark and 28-year-old Steven Mason, did not conduct a required jail walk-through on the day of the incident.
TBI says jail logs were also falsified to reflect that the walk-through had been completed.
A jury returned indictments on Sept. 6 charging Clark and Mason with one count of destruction of and tampering with governmental records.
The two were arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail on Monday.
