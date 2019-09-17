GM workers continue strike into second day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - General Motors workers across the country remain on strike Tuesday morning after contract negotiations between GM and United Auto Workers Union went on through the night.
A source close to the negotiations told CNN the meetings have been tense, and there is on ongoing but tentative schedule for future negotiations. Experts said this signals that a deal is far away.
Nearly 50,000 workers in 19 states are striking. It began Sunday night as contracts expired, and UAW members said it will go on 24/7 until contract negotiations are settled.
At Memphis GM Customer Care and After Sales Center, 142 people are striking. They said they want better wages, affordable quality healthcare, profit sharing and more secure jobs for temporary workers, among other things.
Local union leaders said their number one job is to support those around the collective bargaining table.
"We got our international reps around the bargaining table trying to come up with a compromise on benefits and temporary work, holidays, wages," local UAW Vice President Jeffrey Thomas said.
GM has offered a deal to workers. They said it includes over $7 billion in investments and 5,400 new jobs, plus what the company calls best-in-class wages and benefits.
Workers’ healthcare will be paid by GM until the end of the month.
