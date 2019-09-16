The hottest day of summer and there’s more heat on the way

THIS WEEK: High pressure parked over the Mid-South will keep a hot pattern in place again tomorrow with little if any rain in the area. The air is place is relatively dry which will keep the heat index down and some mild nights for the start of the week but humidity will increase late week as a southerly flow returns. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and a bit humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s along with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain mainly along and west of the Mississippi River. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.