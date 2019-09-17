Memphis plays host to AAA National Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in three years, the Redbirds aren’t playing in the AAA National Championship game. Instead, AutoZone Park will play host to two other teams.
The Sacramento River Cats won the Pacific Coast League title this year. Their Manager Ray Brundage once coached the old Memphis Chicks of the Southern League back in 1997.
The Columbus Clippers of the International League are skippered by another Manager with Memphis ties. Tony Mansolino has family who lived here in the Memphis area. He lives in Nashville in the offseason.
“My parents lived in Collierville for 7-8 years,” Mansolino said. “My sister actually graduated from Collierville High School. Right after I graduated from high school. Came out the next morning and played for the Memphis Tigers. An organization ran by a late gentleman named Keith Hagan. It was a Conney-Mack powerhouse. I believe they’re still functioning and functioning strongly.”
There’s extra incentive for fans to head out to the ballpark: an order of barbecue nachos and a drink for free with each ticket.
First Pitch of the AAA National Championship Game set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
