Mobile Super Gage set to help protect Miss. River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayors from cities and town spanning the river from Iowa to Louisiana gathered in Memphis on Monday to witness the launch of the first Mobile Super Gage.
The Super Gage has been mounted on the American Queen steamboat in efforts to help protect the Mississippi River.
It is equipped with state-of-the-art continuous water quality monitors that will gather data every five minutes as the American Queen travels the river.
The data will be used to keep a close eye on river water quality--a key factor in maintaining the manufacturing and tourism industries on the Mighty Mississippi.
