Near record-breaking heat again today

Plenty of sunshine again today with highs hitting the mid 90s to near 100 by the afternoon. It will feel like 100-102. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 75.
REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern keeping us hot and dry with very low rain chances. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s along with lows in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. The humidity will fluctuate through the week but most days the heat index will be near 100. There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but most areas will remain dry and it will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low 70s. On Sunday a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower with highs around 90 and lows in the low 70s. A slightly higher rain chance may return by early next week but that could change. Temperatures look slightly lower next week as well.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.