Near record-breaking heat again today

REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern keeping us hot and dry with very low rain chances. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s along with lows in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. The humidity will fluctuate through the week but most days the heat index will be near 100. There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but most areas will remain dry and it will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.