New Gestalt schools a part of larger community investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders in Hickory Hill are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for two new school buildings for Gestalt Community Schools.
Both buildings opened last month for students, but Tuesday morning is the official dedication. It will mark the start of a three-year revitalization project for the Hickory Hill community.
Power Center Academy Elementary and 9th grade academy are both located at the Mendenhall Square Shopping Center.
Gestalt Community Schools bought the property in October 2018 for $2.4 million.
They said while providing students with a good education is their most important mission, they also want to rebuild and revitalize the communities where their students live, learn and play.
That’s why they plan to work with community partners to establish a grocery store, restaurants, a preschool and enhanced community green space at the property.
