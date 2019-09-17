Norvell using bye week to hit recruiting trail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a good thing to be on the Memphis Tigers football team right now.
You’re 3-0 going into an open date, you’re getting more and more votes in the national polls, and your defense is ranked 5th in the nation.
It’s also good to be U of M Head Coach Mike Norvell. His 29 wins in 3 years ties him with Chuck Stobart for 5th all time at the school.
Norvell says even though the players are off this week, the coaches will be hard at it on the recruiting trail.
“I think anytime you can get out within the community, and we’re going to use Thursday and Friday night to be able to get out locally. With having practice, we’re not going to get too far out away from home. That’s how we want to start,” Norvell said. “We want to make sure we’re visible within the community. We’ve got some local commits, we’re excited to see, and some guys we’re excited to build a future with. It’ll be exciting to get out on the town.”
One tough note for the Tigers: wide receiver/punt returner Pop Williams injured his right knee in the win at South Alabama on Saturday. He’s out for the Season.
Williams, a senior, entered this year as one of the nation’s top punt returners. Norvell says Pop will use this year as a redshirt.
The Tigers’ next game is at home against Navy on Thursday, September 26 at the Liberty Bowl.
