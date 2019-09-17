Norvell using bye week to hit recruiting trail

“I think anytime you can get out within the community, and we’re going to use Thursday and Friday night to be able to get out locally. With having practice, we’re not going to get too far out away from home. That’s how we want to start,” Norvell said. “We want to make sure we’re visible within the community. We’ve got some local commits, we’re excited to see, and some guys we’re excited to build a future with. It’ll be exciting to get out on the town.”