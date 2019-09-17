Parents with Memphis Lift protest Southwest Early College High School over degree program concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis parents staged a protest outside one local school Monday to share frustrations over the degrees they say students are not earning.
Parents with the group “Memphis Lift” demonstrated outside Southwest Early College High School. They say students are not earning the degrees they’re supposed to.
The students are supposed to be eligible for an associates degree along with their high school diploma upon graduation. But Memphis Lift says staffing issues have kept the kids from earning their associate’s degrees.
“There are a whole lot of things that are going on and all you have to do is just take time and pay attention because parents are speaking out," said Memphis Lift Special Director Teresena Catron.
A spokesperson for the school calls the protest an “intimidation tactic.”
She says the school addressed parents’ concerns in writing to the district back in August and met several times with parents and students since then.
School officials also say they have reached out to Memphis Lift, but have not received a reply.
