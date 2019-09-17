Police investigating the shooting death of man near the fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a homicide and the family of the unidentified victim are mourning the loss of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed on Monday in neighborhood near the fairgrounds.
“That’s my cousin. It’s a big loss," said a relative.
A huge crowd gathered at Midland and Marianna near the fairgrounds where the man was shot and killed.
Relatives say the victim was in the area to see his family.
“He was coming to visit his family. He was coming to visit his family,” said the victim’s cousin.
Several people hugged and held on to each other clearly distraught by the loss. One neighbor, who did not want to talk on camera, said she heard several shots but did not see what happened.
There was a very large police presence. Police cordoned off the area, a vacant lot and streets.
It appeared the 20-year-old victim was shot in the street. His cousin, who did not give his name, said he does not believe the victim was the intended target.
“I don’t think that was for him," he said.
It is not clear why the shooting happened.
“He was a high spirited young man. you know he got caught up. There’s a lot of young fellows they quick to shoot,” he said.
The victim’s cousin said the 20-year-old was beloved by his family and friends.
Police have released very little information on this shooting. including the victim’s name, a motive and suspect information. If you know anything that can help police make an arrest call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.