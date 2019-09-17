Top prep prospect keeps Memphis on recruiting list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team’s pursuit of one of the top guards in the nation took an Interesting turn. Jalen Green has dropped Kentucky from his list of possible suitors.
That means it’s down to just Memphis, Oregon, and Auburn for the number three overall rated player by 247Sports.
Green made his announcement after 5 star guard Terrance Clark committed to the Wildcats. The two basically play the same way as ball-dominant scoring guards and wouldn’t fit on the same team.
Memphis and Oregon now appear as the frontrunners for Green, but there’s also the possibility he could go for the dough and play professionally overseas. Green has said he’ll announce his commitment on Christmas Day.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.