Woman pleads guilty to stabbing husband to death; judge denies request for probation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was sentenced to prison for the stabbing death of her husband earlier this year.
Teresa Post originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder but ultimately pleaded guilty earlier this month to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. She was sentenced to four years in prison.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office says Post also pleaded guilty to property theft over $1,000 in an unrelated case. She was sentenced to a year in prison and $1,300 restitution.
The sentences are to run consecutively.
According to court documents, she admitted to fatally stabbing her husband, David Perkins, in February at their Berclair home. They’d only been married a few months at the time.
In a police report, investigators say Post told them she followed Perkins outside after an argument during which he asked for a divorce. She said he had a box cutter moments before she stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
On Tuesday, Post was in court asking a judge to give her probation instead of requiring her to serve her prison time. The judge declined the request.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.