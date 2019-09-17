Woman recognized for work during the Germantown Flood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back in June of this year, Germantown residents were hit with surprise flooding and hundreds of people were impacted.
“Our little girl was downstairs, got up and said, ‘hey dad, I think there is a leak.’ The next thing we know we realize it wasn't just a leak, but a flood,” said Todd Johnson whose home was impacted by the flood.
Turns out the Johnsons weren’t alone, about 200 other homes in Germantown were affected as well.
“A lady friend called me and said I need help. She got an estimate of $15,000 to tear out her floors and walls,” said Kristina Garner.
Garner started the Facebook group “Germantown Helps”, rallying the community together. Several other people jumped in to help Garner in her efforts.
“I just did what I would want someone to do for me. I would not want someone to just drive by my house and look the other way,” said Sharon Harrison who also worked with Germantown Helps.
The group mowed lawns, picked up trash, did repairs to homes and provided much needed gift cards to affected homeowners.
“When you’ve got someone come in there and say ‘hey what can we do? Let’s take the load off you and see what we can do. It means something and I tell you this community and everybody involved is unbelievable," said Johnson.
Monday State Representative Tom Leatherwood presented Kristina Garner with a resolution passed in the state senate honoring her work with Germantown Helps.
“It was really great how Germantown came together,” said Garner.
Garner says there are still people out of the homes due to the flood.
If you would like to donate to their efforts you can to go www.germantownhelps.com/
