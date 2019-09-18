Another unseasonably hot day ahead

By Spencer Denton | September 18, 2019 at 3:19 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 3:19 AM

Plenty of sunshine again today with highs hitting the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. It will feel like 100-102. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 75.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, mainly in eastern Arkansas. It will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs around 90 with lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low 70s. On Sunday, expect a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower with highs around 90 and lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The same weather pattern will continue into next week with highs around 90 and lows in the low 70s. It will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower each day. There is a strong possibility many areas don’t get a drop of rain over the next seven days with such low rain chances.

