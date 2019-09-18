Breakdown: Why September temperatures can vary in the Mid-South

The reason for the dry pattern this September is a persistent area of high pressure. This dome has suppressed rain, and high pressure is indicative of sinking air which has left us with a lot of cloud-free days, and of course, we need rising air and clouds to get rainy weather. There have been other Septembers in the past where we had rain from tropical systems or cold fronts every so often that kept us cooler. Septembers can produce a variety of different conditions from rainy to dry to hot or cooler. Typically, most Septembers tend to be on the hotter side. It is a transition month where we go from summer to fall.