Breakdown: Why September temperatures can vary in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month everyone was has been asking the question, why is it so hot? Is this normal? Isn’t September normally cooler? In this breakdown we are going to take a look back at climatology to try to answer the questions about Septembers in the Mid-South.
The reason for the dry pattern this September is a persistent area of high pressure. This dome has suppressed rain, and high pressure is indicative of sinking air which has left us with a lot of cloud-free days, and of course, we need rising air and clouds to get rainy weather. There have been other Septembers in the past where we had rain from tropical systems or cold fronts every so often that kept us cooler. Septembers can produce a variety of different conditions from rainy to dry to hot or cooler. Typically, most Septembers tend to be on the hotter side. It is a transition month where we go from summer to fall.
I took a look back at Septembers from 2014 to the present. Temperatures were taken from the Memphis International Airport so findings may not be the same as your location. I examined two things. The first thing is when did temperatures get 90 and below and stayed that way and how many 95 or higher degree days did we have in the month of September dating back to 2014. Here are the results.
September 2014- only 2 days 95 degrees or hotter
Temperatures 90 or lower consecutively began on the 22nd and the temperatures ranged from (78 degrees-90 degrees)
September 2015 -only 2 days 95 degrees or hotter
Temperatures 90 or lower consecutively began on the 25th and the temperatures ranged from (77 degrees-89 degrees)
September 2016 -10 days 95 degrees or hotter
Temperatures 90 or lower consecutively began on the 26th and the temperatures ranged from (77 degrees-89 degrees)
September 2017 -No days 95 degrees or hotter
On September 1-16 there was a cooler string of temperatures where highs ranged from (66 degrees-89 degrees) consecutively but temperatures spiked after the 16th and didn’t return to the more seasonable temperatures until the 28th
Temperatures 90 or lower consecutively began on the 28th Highs (80 to 83)
September 2018 -2 days 95 degrees or hotter
Temperatures 90 or lower consecutively began on the 22nd Highs (74 to 87)
So far September 2019- 9 days 95 degrees or hotter but likely to see 11 days
No temperatures below 90 degrees
According to the data, on average September weather turned cooler at the end of the month. This September 2019 is coming in pretty hot and dry, at least so far. As for cooler temperatures, it does appear that temperatures will start to dip in line with the timing of Septembers in the past.
