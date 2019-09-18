DeSoto County ranks among best school districts in state

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 18, 2019 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 7:03 AM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State Board of Education’s school ranking system showed improvement over last year.

The grading system - which is ranked from A to F - is based on various factors, including state test scores, student progress, college and career readiness, graduation rate, and participation rate.

The number of A-rated districts rose, while the number of districts earning a C, D or F all fell.

The four year high school graduation rate increased to 84% and test scored improved with more high school students enrolled in accelerated courses across the state.

Several Mid-South school districts received high scores, including DeSoto County Schools with an A.

Oxford Schools and Lafayette County Schools each also earned an A.

Tate and Marshall County School Districts ranked more poorly, with each scoring a C.

Click here to see a complete list of rankings and scores for every district in the state.

