Flu vaccines available at Shelby County health clinics beginning Sept. 23

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu season is right around the corner and the Shelby County Health Department is getting ready. Health clinics across the county will start giving flu shots Sept. 23.
Flu season usually runs from October to May. An estimated 80,000 people died in the U.S. during last flu season; 160 of those occurred in Tennessee.
The flu shot is recommended for anyone 6 months or older but especially children younger than 5, women who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant during flu season. caregivers of young children or adults with medical conditions and people with certain health conditions.
The following health clinics will have flu shots available weekdays starting Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. No appointment is necessary.
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic, 1000 Haynes
- Collierville Public Helath Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), 167 Washington St.
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove
- Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216
- Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 N.
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 6170 Macon Rd.
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall
