2 Shelby County deputies shot near South Memphis; TBI called in to investigate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is heading to Memphis where two Shelby County deputies have been shot.
According to TBI, agents and forensic scientists are en route to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which occurred on Haven Circle near Elvis Presley Boulevard and I-240.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are lined up at the scene while there is also a heavy police presence at Regional One Hospital in Memphis where the deputies are being treated.
A witness reported hearing gunshots earlier in the afternoon but didn’t see the shooting.
So far, very little information has been confirmed.
It’s not clear what condition the deputies are in or how severe their injuries are.
WMC Action News 5 has crews on both scenes working to gather more information.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.