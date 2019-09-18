Makeda’s Cookies celebrates 20 years in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marked a successful anniversary for one of the best cookie shops in the Bluff City.
Makeda’s Cookies is celebrating 20 years in Memphis.
Pamela Hill is the woman behind Makeda's Cookies.
The foundation of the business was laid by her mother-in-law, a Memphis City Schools cafeteria worker.
Then her husband, Maurice, had a vision to start a business.
Many know why the business is called Makeda's, after her niece who died from cancer in 1997.
The main ingredients in the famous Butter Cookies -- just one thing.
“Well, we start with butter for one thing. It’s really the love that we put into the cookies. That is basically it. It is a simple recipe,” said Maurice Hill, owner.
“We've been in business, in Memphis, for 20 years. That is saying something about Memphis, saying something about our customers,” said Pamela Hill, owner.
The Hills never received a loan to start their business.
They survived through each cookie sale at their Airways Boulevard location.
There is also a second location on South Second Street.
Now, after 20 years, Makeda’s Cookes are sold in 34 Kroger stores, six SuperLo’s, four Cash Savers, and a Montesi’s Supermarket.
