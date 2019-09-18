Memphian artists amongst convention center finalists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Memphis Convention Center is set to feature art from 11 Memphian artist.
The Urban Art Commission announced the finalists Tuesday and 11 of 14 finalist are from the Bluff City.
The commission is partnering with the Convention Center and the city of Memphis for new public art as part of the renovation project.
Finalists are vying for the opportunity to create a suspended scripture--a mural along Front Street, another mural at the entrance of the convention center parking garage and an interior project inside the Front Street entrance.
