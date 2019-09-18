Memphis lawyer works with Hispanic community on legal cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next month, WMC Action News 5 is partnering with La Prensa Latina to bring stories of people in the Mid-South’s Hispanic community for Hispanic Heritage Month.
In 1999, Ines Negrette, with her new law degree, immigrated to the United States from Venezuela. In Memphis, she found a calling she never thought she was meant for.
In 2016, Negrette opened CasaLuz, an advocacy center to help members of the Hispanic community who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.
CasaLuz provides everything from legal advice to counseling to interpretation help when victims call police.
Negrette said she opened CasaLuz after she saw people unwilling to help immigrants who were victims of crimes, and saw immigrants were too scared to report the crimes.
Her goal was to help 150 people over three years, but she helped 160 people in the first year of CasaLuz being open.
"First of all, we're not here to judge anybody," Negrette said. "If we can help other human beings we should do it. Our work does not just benefit the Hispanic community, it will benefit our city as a whole. When we help an immigrant woman leaving the cycle of abuse, we help their children have a better and brighter future. Those children are U.S. citizens. They live here."
CasaLuz is the first and only culturally specific agency of its kind in the Mid-South.
