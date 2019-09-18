Memphis women’s soccer climbs to 11th in polls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women made another leap in the national polls.
The U of M is now ranked 11th in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Memphis, now 7-1, is coming off it’s 4th straight shutout victory, 2-0 at the University of Central Arkansas.
Two Tigers earned American Athletic Conference Honors.
Senior Stasia Mallin is the AAC Defensive Player of the Week with 4 assists and a goal in two games. Freshman Mya Jones is the League’s Rookie of the Week with 3 assists and 2 goals. It’s her second Rookie of the Week honor.
The Tigers women next host Iowa State Friday at the Murphy Athletic Complex. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
