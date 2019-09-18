Mid-South maze features Memphis 901 FC logo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's time to get lost! The Mid-South Maze at the Agricenter unveiled its design for 2019, and it honors one of our local sports teams.
Memphis 901 FC is the subject of this year's maze, which will be open from September 20 to November 2.
Visitors can try their best to navigate the maze for $8. Kids ages 6-12 are just $5, and kids 5 and under get in for free.
In September, the maze is open on Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m., on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. In October, it’s also open on Wednesday from 4-10 p.m.
Plus, the maze becomes haunted on Fridays and Saturdays in October beginning at dusk. Those nights feature a haunted hayride and admission for the haunted maze is $15 for all ages.
