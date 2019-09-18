Murder suspect lured victims through online deception, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested one of the two men suspected of killing a White Station High School football player.
On Labor Day 18-year-old Jack Luibel was found shot to death inside his truck, parked on church property on Clifton Avenue.
Talas Bonds, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery in connection to the murder.
According to a police affidavit, officers found messages on Luibel’s phone showing he was planning to meet a woman at the address.
Investigators said Bonds was actually sending the messages. Police tracked him down to Slocum Avenue in Frayser after being wanted for a different charge.
Bonds is accused of robbing someone else at gunpoint in August, just a block away from where the shooting happened.
In that case, police said Bonds pretended he was selling a gun on Facebook.
Investigators said they showed Bonds surveillance video in the area of Luibel’s murder, and Bonds admitted that it was him on the video.
