Near Record Highs Again Today

THIS WEEK: High pressure situated near the Mid-South continues to keep us hot and dry allowing temperatures to warm to near record highs again this afternoon. The record high in Memphis for September 18 is 97 degrees set in 1953 and again in 2010 and it could be tied or even broken today as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 90s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm again with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and slightly cooler temperatures highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.