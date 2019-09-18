New automotive technician school now open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new automotive technician school is open in Memphis.
The Moore Tech Automotive Technical School is the first of its kind in the Mid-South.
It has been in the works for three years, and Wednesday that reality came to life.
Forty students are enrolled in the school, which will teach students the skills to be automotive technicians.
The hope is the school will be able to cut down on a shortage in the area.
“Our goal is to have 250 to 300 students enrolled in Moore Tech to feed that dealership need in the Greater Memphis area,” said Skip Redmond, Moore Tech president.
Students will graduate with a two-year Associates Degree.
There are also opportunities for financial aid.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.