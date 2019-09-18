Paxton Lynch signs with Steelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tiger Paxton Lynch got a new lease on life in the NFL.
He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on their practice squad.
The Steelers lost Starter Ben Rothliesburger for the season with a shoulder injury. Mason Rudolph takes over with Devlin Hodges as backup.
Lynch played for Seattle in the preseason, hitting 11-19 passes for 1 TD and 1 pick plus a rushing touchdown, but was waived after a concussion knocked him out for the final preseason game.
