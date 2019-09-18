Police: Drunk driver detained after crashing into house

September 17, 2019 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unidentified driver is in critical condition after police say they crashed into a house as a result of drunk driving.

Memphis police officers responded to the scene of the crash around 4:29 p.m. on Tuesday where they found that the driver had hit a vehicle before crashing into the house near Perkins Avenue.

The driver was detained and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Memphis Police Department says preliminary information indicated the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

