The summer sizzle continues & shows signs of lasting even longer

TONIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 75
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-10 High: 97
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 75
THIS WEEK: High pressure situated near the Mid-South continues to keep us hot and dry allowing temperatures to warm to record limits. The record high in Memphis for September 18 is 97 degrees set in 1953 and again in 2010 and it could be tied or even broken tomorrow as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 90s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm again with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and slightly cooler temperatures highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower during the afternoon along with high temperatures again the low 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Fall begins Monday at 2:50 AM CDT and we can expect above average temperatures to continue. The day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the low 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and slightly warmer afternoon highs reaching the low 90s.
Tropical Depression Imelda in now in southern Texas near Houston. The storm currently has 35 MPH sustained winds and is producing a significant amount of rain in southeastern Texas. Rainfall amount from Houston into northeast Texas of 5 to 10 inches will be possible with this storm and some areas could get as much as 15 inches of rain between now and Friday.
