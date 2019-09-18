Tami Sawyer takes to FB Live to respond to some controversial tweets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby county commissioner and Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer took to Facebook live to address some of her controversial tweets. Sawyer apologized for tweets where she uses homophobic and anti-disability slurs.
Some of her old tweets begin to resurface last week.
“This has been a tough 4 days. It’s a place I thought I’d never find myself in,” said Sawyer. In the Facebook live video Tuesday night, Sawyer included a round table with leaders within “Out Memphis” and the “Tennessee Equality Project”.
She apologized during a more than hour long video for a series of old tweets. Sawyer referred to others as “retarded” on several occasions, over a period of years.
"I like that @SpikeLee goes back at retarded tweeters," Sawyer tweeted in July 2012.
In response to another Twitter user in March 2013, Sawyer said, "I love that fool but he is retarded."
In a 2010 post referring to what appears to be a pet, Sawyer tweeted the pet was “…at my feet being a retard...yanking s--- out the back of the computer like he doesn’t have 100 toys.”
“So you know I apologize about the use of the "R" word. I apologize for the homophobic language that I used because I know that none of that is acceptable,” said Sawyer. During a 2014 Twitter chat, Sawyer shared a story about outing a teacher in prep school.
"We had a teacher that was a closeted lesbian. Decided it was our duty to out her. She quit after a semester.
Tuesday’s round table discussion comes after multiples attempts by WMC Action News 5 for an on-camera interview about these tweets.
“People have asked why I’m not doing broadcast media, it’s because I don’t believe the intention of broadcast media is to allow the community to heal,” said Sawyer.
Ginger Leonard with the Tennessee Equality Project said during the video that she and Sawyer had a long phone conversation earlier in the day and she accepted her apology. However, there was concern about how Sawyer could be a voice for a community that was hurt by her words.
Sawyer’s resurfaced tweets came at the start of early voting. General election is Oct. 3.
Sawyer also described how she planned to by an ally to the LGBTQ community if elected mayor.
She says she will add a LGBTQ liaison to her office and work for housing for homeless gay and lesbian teens.
