Tigers soccer wins, puts 2 on AAC honors list

By Jarvis Greer | September 18, 2019 at 7:33 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 7:33 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch Tuesday night, the Memphis Tigers men’s soccer team wins at Belmont, 2-0.

Alexandros Lerides with both goals. The U of M is now 4-2 on the season.

The Tigers also getting love from the American Athletic Conference after pulling off it’s biggest upset since 2011, knocking off 10th-ranked Xavier 3-2 in double overtime Saturday.

Senior Forward Sam Ashton earns AAC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring all 3 Memphis goals, the first hat trick by a Tiger since 2015.

Ashton leads the conference with two-game winning goals this season.

Redshirt Junior Chris Mikus is on the League’s Weekly Honor Roll after assisting on 2 of Ashton’s scores, including the game winner.

Memphis next game at Saint Louis U next Tuesday night.

