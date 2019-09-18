Tracking a chance of relief from the heat & dry weather

THIS WEEK: A southerly flow will combine with the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda in Texas to bring more moisture into the Mid-South tomorrow. This will bring a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will still warm well above average and a CODE ORANGE Air Quality Advisory will be in effect during the day. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler along with a slight chance of isolated to widely scattered showers or storms. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.