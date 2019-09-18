Tracking a chance of relief from the heat & dry weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was another day of record breaking heat as the high temperature in Memphis reached 99 degrees topping a previous record of 97 set in 1953 and tied in 2010. But a tropical system in Texas increases our chances of rain and temperatures take a slight dip.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 75
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 High: 95
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 10 Low: 74
THIS WEEK: A southerly flow will combine with the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda in Texas to bring more moisture into the Mid-South tomorrow. This will bring a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will still warm well above average and a CODE ORANGE Air Quality Advisory will be in effect during the day. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler along with a slight chance of isolated to widely scattered showers or storms. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit muggy along with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers or storms each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Fall begins Monday at 2:50 AM CDT. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a slight chance of a shower during the day along with highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will again be near 90 with lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.