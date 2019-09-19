Amazon opens delivery station in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday marked the grand opening of Amazon's Memphis Delivery Station.
Amazon officials opened the doors at the Delivery Station on Pearson Road, off Lamar Avenue.
Delivery stations allow Amazon Logistics to boost capacity and flexibility to the company's delivery capabilities, all in support of growing customer orders.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with one "Amazon Delivery Service Partner,” a small business owner in Memphis who built a company delivering Amazon packages in the Mid-South.
"With the expansion of this building, Amazon can serve the Memphis area a whole lot better. And with that meaning more packages going out the door, more jobs being provided and people getting their packages faster,” said Kyle McElhaney, Mid-South Area Carriers.
Some Shelby County students also received a special delivery today -- $10,000 in school supplies!
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.