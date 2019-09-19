Cardinals’ magic number drops to 8

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WMC) - The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on the National League pennant.
The Cards took care of business against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.
Former Memphis Redbird Tommy Edman had a big game defensively and offensively finishes the day with a home run and an RBI single as the Cards dropped their magic number to 9. The Brewers and Cubs both lost later in the day, moving that number to 8.
“Huge win for us,” Edman said. “Especially after a tough series against the Brewers and the tough game last night. We just showed the resilience we’ve shown all year. We keep coming back after tough games and that just showed today.”
The Cardinals next open a crucial series against the Cubs on Thursday in Chicago. The Cards lead the Cubbies by 3 games with 10 to play.
